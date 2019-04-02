|
John "Jack" Kaelin
Crestview Hills - John "Jack" Kaelin, 77, of Crestview Hills, KY, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Ft. Thomas, KY. Jack or "Mr. Covington Catholic" as he was known, was an educator, coach, athletic director, alumni director, mentor and friend. He was a member of the Kentucky High School, Covington Catholic, Northern Kentucky, and USA Track and Field Halls of Fame, the scorekeeper for numerous Covington Catholic sports, coached Cross Country, Track and Field and Bowling teams, and he was also a track official. Jack will be remembered for his commitment to the Northern Kentucky community, especially Covington Catholic High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Priscilla Kaelin; and his brother and sister-in-law, James (Marlene) Kaelin. Survivors include his sister, Sr. Jane Frances Kaelin CDP; and his nieces and nephews, Terri (Jerry) Muennich, Peggy (Jack) Cordray, Jim Kaelin, Tim (Chezey) Kaelin, Mike Kaelin, John Kaelin, Lisa (Mike) Petrie, Tom (Caroline) Kaelin, David (Tina) Kaelin, Marlayna (Jason) Cooney, and Nick (Christa) Kaelin. He also leaves behind numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Covington Catholic High School Gymnasium. An additional visitation will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 begin at 11:00AM until the words of remembrance at 11:45AM. Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12:00PM at St. Pius X Church in Edgewood. A reception will follow mass in Milligan Hall. Burial at St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions to: Covington Catholic High School, St. Pius X Church and St. Anne's Convent. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019