John Kinney
Falmouth - John Wesley Kinney 86 of Falmouth, KY passed away February 19, 2019. Son of the late John W. and Dixie Smith Kinney. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and served as a Sargent in the Korean War. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother Bobby E. Kinney. John is survived by his wife Pauline Spriggs Kinney, children John W. Kinney Jr., David W. Kinney and Debora Kay Jeans, sister Betty J. Beuerlein, 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral Service will immediately follow at 3pm also at the funeral home. www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 22, 2019