John Klosterman
Cincinnati - Passed away on March 26, 2019. Age 69. Dear brother of Mary Ann Rose. Uncle to Robert Rose. Preceded in death by his brothers: Robert Charles Klosterman and James William Klosterman. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 10:30 until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, 138 Monitor Ave., Sayler Park, OH 45233. Donations to be made to the Cincinnati Fire Museum through funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019