|
|
John "Hans" Konrad
Cincinnati - John "Hans" Konrad, beloved husband of the late Dorothea Konrad. Loving Papa of Karen M. Henke, John W. Konrad, and Eric M. (Mandy) Konrad. Dearly missed Opa of Amanda Henke and Atlas and Emryn Konrad. Passed away, Thursday, June 27th, 2019 at the age of 87. Mass of Christian Burial, Wed. July 3rd at 11AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N Bend Rd. (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to , 4310 Cooper Rd. (45242). www.mrfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 30, 2019