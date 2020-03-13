|
|
John "Jack" L. Klahm
Florence - John "Jack" L. Klahm, 92, of Florence, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was an insurance claims adjuster for Midland Co., Batavia, OH. He is preceded in death by his sons, Gregory Klahm and Thomas Klahm; brother, William A. Klahm. He is survived by his wife loving of 42 years, Lynn Klahm; sons, Mark Klahm and Sean (Ines) Klahm; niece, Diane Klahm Smith; 7 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren. Memorial contributions, in John's name, can be made to the Boone Co. Animal Shelter 5643 Idlewild Rd. Burlington, KY 41005. Online condolences www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020