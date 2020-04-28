|
|
Dr. John L. Steele
Loveland - Dr. John L. Steele of Loveland. Cherished & longtime friend of the late Max Moore. Dear brother of the late Dr. Arden G. Steele. Devoted uncle of Sandra (John) Bauman and the late Arden G. (Grace) Steele II. Proud great uncle of Charlotte Wheeler, Valerie Steele, Marc Bauman, Andrew Bauman, and Kate Hancock. Passed away April 27, 2020 at the age of 95. Dr. Steele was a physician with Steele Clinic in Loveland for 50 years before retiring. Due to current health concerns linked to COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time. Interment Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation in memory of John may be directed to UC College of Medicine. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 28 to May 6, 2020