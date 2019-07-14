|
John LeeAndrew Pitmon
West Chester - 32, cherished son of Carol Werling and the late John Pitmon; loving father of Bailey Pitmon; dear brother of the late Valerie Danber, Chip Frey, Nikki Von Stein, Mimi Werling, Julie Weiss, Susie Pitmon, Linda Lusk, Jeanne Prows; uncle to many nieces and nephews; and friend of Erin Rosselot, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019. The most important thing in John's life was his daughter, Bailey, who he adored. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH, 45040 on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael Church, 11144 Spinner Ave., Sharonville, OH 45241 on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM. For full obituary, visit muellerfunerals.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 14, 2019