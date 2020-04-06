|
|
John LeForce
Ft. Thomas - John Elliott LeForce, 63, of Ft. Thomas, passed away on April 4, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, KY. John was a Printer with Finn Graphics Co. in Cincinnati, OH. John was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Softball Team for many years. John loved nature, and the outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, boating, birds, and traveling, but most of all John loved his family and friends. John was always there if anybody needed a helping hand. John was preceded in death by his son, Ian LeForce, his mother, Esther LeForce, and his father Vernon LeForce. John is survived by his wife, Karen (Zinkhon) LeForce, his son, Chad (Julie) LeForce, and his sisters, Susan (Jake) Neace, Debbie (Tim) Williams, Melanie (Doug) Roederer, Jeannie (Jim) Eastman, and Heather (Ken) Breakall. A Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Private burial will take place in St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. Memorials are suggested to the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation P.O. Box 4115 Frankfort, KY 40604. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell serving the family. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020