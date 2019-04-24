Services
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Hwy
Florence, KY 41042
859-525-2400
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Highway
Florence, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center
7816 Dixie Highway
Florence, OH
View Map
Resources
Burlington - John Leslie Crooker, 51, Burlington, KY passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2019. He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. John is predeceased by his mother, Zelma (Turner) Crooker and his sister Lena Begley. He is survived by his father Irvin A. Crooker, sisters Marilyn (Norman) McNabb, Florence, KY, Carolyn Hubbard, Florence, KY, Brenda (Jim) Vaught, Florence, KY, Pamela Crooker, Burlington, KY, Sandra Luebbers, Florence, KY, brothers Donald (Mari) Crooker, Arizona, Michael (Brenda) Crooker, Lexington, KY, Gary (Patricia) Crooker, Florence, KY, Irvin (Laura) Crooker, Union, KY, Kenneth (Ruth) Crooker, Burlington, KY, Bobby (Kim) Crooker, Burlington, KY, Billy (Patty) Crooker, Burlington, KY, Marvin (Mary Ann) Crooker, Burlington, KY and many nieces and nephews. Visitation April 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 7816 Dixie Highway, Florence. Service to follow visitation.
