John Luke Breitenbach, age 72, formerly of Anderson Twp., died November 10, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late Robert and Rosemary Breitenbach, devoted brother of Thomas (Carol) Breitenbach and the late Robert Breitenbach, dear brother-in-law of Beverly Breitenbach, and caring uncle of Gregory Breitenbach, Katie Coughlan, John, Daniel and Michael Breitenbach. As both a Physical Therapist and advocate for those suffering from AIDS and various forms of addiction, John travelled the world from India to China to Africa and Europe to bring aid and comfort to those in need. He was a servant of the Lord. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Friday, November 22nd at 10 am. Friends may visit at the church on Friday from 9 to 10 am. Memorials may be directed to Catholic Relief Services. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2019
