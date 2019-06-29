Services
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
(513) 451-8800
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Radel Funeral & Cremation Service
650 Neeb Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45233
View Map
Cincinnati - John "Jack" beloved husband of Kimberly (Newcomb) Martino. Cherished son of Michael and the late Ezella Martino. Loving step-father of Jamie, Shawn (Mary) Murphy. Devoted grandfather of Hailee, Natalie, Malachy and Isabella Murphy. Dear brother of Dena (Steve) Papin, Michele, Sherri (Joe) Yerkes and Michael. Adored son-in-law of Ron and Carolyn Newcomb, brother-in-law of Ron (Kim) Newcomb and Vicky (Karl) Koett, nephew of Aunt Mary. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Peacefully went home June 26, 2019 at the age of 53 years. Visitation will be Mon. July 1st from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the memorial service 7:30 P.M. at the Radel Funeral Home, 650 Neeb Road, 451-8800. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made at any 5th 3rd Bank in care of John (Jack) Martino Memorial Fund. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 29, 2019
