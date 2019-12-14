|
John McIntosh
Cincinnati - John McIntosh, 72, died Dec. 11. Dear husband of Paula Geers McIntosh, proud father of Alex McIntosh. Survivors include brothers-in-law Mark (Anne), Dan (MaLissa) and Andrew Geers; sisters-in-law Alice Geers and Connie Nicolas; and Jim and Ann Heider, members of his extended family. Also survived by 13 nieces and nephews in the U.S. and his native Scotland. John was an educator for most of his professional life, and also worked for Anthem Prescription Management. He was a respected high school and youth soccer coach. Memorial Mass will take place Friday, Dec. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, Deer Park, with visitation at 9 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Old Henderson Rd., Columbus, OH 43220 or webcsoh.alsa.org. Condolences:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019