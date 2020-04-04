|
|
John McMillen
John C. "Jack" McMillen, 75, of Ludlow, Ky passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 after a long illness. Jack was raised on Western Avenue in Covington by loving parents Ercel and Ruth McMillen. He was preceded in death by brothers Don and Bill, and sisters Carol, Joyce, and Jean. Jack is survived by sister Kathy.
Left to honor and remember Jack's love is his wife of 53 years Nita, whose faithful and loving devotion remained steadfast throughout his long illness. Jack is also survived by son John B. "Woody" (Jenny) McMillen and daughter Shannon (Chris) Hetzel as well as four wonderful, loving grandchildren Jack (16), Ben (14), Cole (17), and Emma (14). Jack was a proud alumnus of Holmes High School ('62) where he lettered in three sports, was involved in numerous activities, and earned the title "Mr. Holmes." He was also a proud alumnus of Georgetown College ('67). Upon graduating from Georgetown, Jack married Nita Hawkins, his beloved wife of 53 years. Jack served honorably in the First Cavalry Division of the United States Army in Vietnam (1968-1969). After returning from Vietnam, Jack and Nita planted their roots in Ludlow where they raised two kids, served their church, and remained close to family and friends. Jack's life was a testament to his faith. He was a faithful Christian who dedicated his life to serving the Lord at the First Baptist Church of Ludlow where he taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and was a Deacon for many years. Jack had a long career at Cincinnati Bell before retiring in 1995. Upon retiring, he worked as a substitute teacher for several years at numerous schools throughout Northern Kentucky. In addition to his commitment to church and family, Jack was an avid fisherman, enjoyed basketball, golf, music, visiting the Outer Banks, and going to the Boys' Sweet 16 Tournament each year. The family would like to thank Jack's sister-in-law Mary Hellebush for all of her care and support. Special thanks are also given to the staffs at Baptist Life Community, St. Elizabeth Hospital, and St. Elizabeth Hospice Care. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Jack will be laid to rest at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Williamstown. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the First Baptist Church of Ludlow. Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020