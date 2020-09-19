1/1
John Meehan
John Meehan

Morrow - John Meehan, 64, of Morrow, died Sep. 18. Born April 14, 1956, in Chillicothe, OH. Beloved husband of Angela (Tallarico); loving father of Lucas Meehan; former spouse and friend of Luke's mother Jennifer VanVliet (Jack) Gordon. Brother of Thomas (Suzanne) Meehan, Debbie (the late Bill) Wilber, Kathy (Ken) Luban. Predeceased by his parents and sister Peggy (Walter) Sambi.

Earned degree in 1981 Ohio University BFA; satisfying career in advertising, marketing, and website designer and SEO consultant.

Love music and art history, and Persian and Himalayan cats. He was a past member of American Mensa, an avid reader and chess player.

Calling hours will be Sept. 22, from 2:30-4:30pm at Haller Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Hospice of Cincinnati, PO Box 633597

Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597; or online at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org; www.HallerFuneralHome.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Calling hours
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
September 19, 2020
So sorry to hear about the loss of John. I mostly knew John when he was just a young boy, but had seen him lately and it was like he had never changed. My deepest sympathy to the entire family.
Karen and Dave Blosser
Friend
