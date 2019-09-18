Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Carthage Christian Church
19 W. 73rd St.
Carthage, OH
John Michael Raley

John Michael Raley Obituary
John Michael Raley

Norwood, OH - Beloved husband of the late Debra Lee Raley (nee Jordan). Loving father of Dawn (Bobby) Raley and Erin Raley. Son of the late Ers and Mary Lou Raley. Dear brother of Patricia Morgan and the late Georgia Murphy. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday September 16, 2019 at age 68. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Friday September 20 from 5-8 PM with Masonic and Eastern Star service at 7 PM. Funeral Service to be at Carthage Christian Church, 19 W. 73rd St., Carthage, 45216, Saturday September 21 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
Remember
