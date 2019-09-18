|
|
John Michael Raley
Norwood, OH - Beloved husband of the late Debra Lee Raley (nee Jordan). Loving father of Dawn (Bobby) Raley and Erin Raley. Son of the late Ers and Mary Lou Raley. Dear brother of Patricia Morgan and the late Georgia Murphy. Also survived by his nieces and nephews. Passed away Monday September 16, 2019 at age 68. Visitation to be at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Friday September 20 from 5-8 PM with Masonic and Eastern Star service at 7 PM. Funeral Service to be at Carthage Christian Church, 19 W. 73rd St., Carthage, 45216, Saturday September 21 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019