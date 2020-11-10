1/1
John Michael Schultz
John Michael Schultz

Batavia - John Michael Schultz, 58, passed away Monday, November 2 after bravely battling cancer for 18 months. John is survived by his wife of 35 years, Christiane (Clark); children Rebecca and Jacob; sister Susan Hardin (Mark Hardin) and brothers David Schultz (Jennifer) and Michael Schultz (Janet Reis); Mother-in-Law Gloria Clark; Brothers-in-Law John Clark (Brenda) and Rob Clark (Pamela). He was preceded in death by his father John, mother Anne and Father-in-Law John Clark. He will be greatly missed by his extended family, in-laws, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born on September 17, 1962 in Neenah, Wisconsin, John and his family relocated to Miamiville, Ohio in 1974. He graduated from Milford High School in 1980 and continued his education at Cincinnati State, earning his engineering degree.

John served as a key contributor to Comco (later MarkAndy) for 26 years before turning his own company, Loveland Machine Inc., into a full-time enterprise. From an early age, John combined his talent for engineering and incredible work ethic to become a prolific, mechanical innovator.

In his spare time, John could be found riding one of his prized motorcycles or generously spending his time helping others in need with his energy and ability to problem solve. He enjoyed travelling, camping, fishing and skiing, and often tried different activities such as forging and axe throwing. He would regularly be spotted on weekends enjoying coffee and conversation with friends.

A Celebration of Life will take place Friday, November 13 from 2:00 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Miami Boat Club.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
the Miami Boat Club
