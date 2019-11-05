|
Sister John Miriam Jones, S.C.
Mt. Saint Joseph - Sister John Miriam Jones, S.C., beloved member of the Sisters of Charity, survived by cousins and members of the Sisters of Charity. Departed Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 95. The Sisters of Charity and family members will receive guests in rear of the Motherhouse Chapel at Mount Saint Joseph on Tuesday, November 12 from 2 pm until Mass of Christian Burial at 3 pm in the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial to follow in the Motherhouse Cemetery. Memorials to the Sisters of Charity Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Road, Mount Saint Joseph, OH 45051. Condolences may be expressed at:
GilliganFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 5 to Nov. 11, 2019