John Mitchell Lambert
Fort Mitchell, KY - John Mitchell Lambert, 82, passed away at his residence in Fort Mitchell, KY on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was a US Army Veteran stationed in Fort Bragg, NC and a retired Postal Clerk with the US Postal Service at the Northern KY Greater Cincinnati International Airport. John was a lifetime member of Madison Avenue Christian Church and a volunteer firefighter in Fayetteville, NC, Winston Park, Crescent Springs and Ft. Mitchell, KY. He was preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Grace Lambert and sister: Joan Burgin. John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Janice Lee Combs Lambert; daughters: Linda (William) Lunceford, Sarah (Norb) Mathis and Becky (Bill) Schneider; grandchildren: Sandra (Dustin) Gentile and Michelle (Jake) Forshee and great-grandson: Wyatt Forshee. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the Memorial Service at 11:00 AM at Connley Brothers Funeral Home, 11 East Southern Avenue, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell, KY. At the request of the family anyone attending John's memorial service is asked to wear a mask. Memorials are suggested to Madison Avenue Christian Church, 1530 Madison Avenue, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com