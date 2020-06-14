John "Jack" Mueller Latonia
John "Jack" Mueller, Latonia. Jack was born on January 29, 1940, to the late John and Pearl (Ripberger) Mueller. He was raised as a single child in the countryside of Alexandria, KY and went to St. Mary's Church and School, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1959. Jack married his wife, JoAnn (Feldman) Mueller, in 1963 and moved to Latonia, KY, where they raised a family of eight children and attended Holy Cross Church. He worked hard for 40 years as a Supervisor at Ford Motor Company, and he greatly valued giving his children a Catholic education, a mother who stayed home with them, and a road trip in the RV each summer. "Action Jack" loved drinking beer with friends and family at festivals and parties. Coaching his daughter's teams was also a joy to him. Jack was easy to talk with, laughed a lot and was always loved by all. His legacy of kindness, faith, humor and hard-work lives on in those that he's survived by, including his wife of 57 years, JoAnn Mueller, and his eight children: John Mueller, Jeanne (Mike) Streitz, Jenny (Gerry) Bergman, Jeff (Sheila) Mueller, Jill (Sean) Dawkins, Jodi (Nick) Klaiss, Julie (Frank) Morano and her twin Janna (Chris) Ising. "Grandpa Jack"/"Papa" is also survived by 11 wonderful grandchildren: Andrew (Taylor), Matthew, Anna and Emily Bergman; Samantha Mueller; Charlie, Suzette and Lily Klaiss; Simon and Arthur Ising; Frankie Morano. Additionally, "Uncle Jack" is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In his later years, Jack courageously fought declining health. Thank you to everyone who helped care for him during this time. Jack passed peacefully on June 11, 2020, age 80. Mass of Christian burial will be at Holy Cross Church, 3612 Church Street, Covington (Latonia), KY 41015 on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 6:00 PM. Burial immediately following at Mother of God Cemetery. If desired, memorials can be made to Holy Cross Church "restoration fund". A party to celebrate Jack's life will be held in the future. Connley Brothers Funeral Home, Latonia, KY is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at www.connleybrothersfuneralhome.com
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.