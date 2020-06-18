John Murphy
Cincinnati - John Joseph Murphy, 82, Professor Emeritus of the University of Cincinnati College of Law, passed away June 12, 2020. He was, in his words, the "obedient" husband of the late Anastasia Eileen Murphy; loving father to John J. Murphy III (Mary Sleger), Jane M. Timken (Tim Timken), Deirdre M. Beluan (George Beluan); adoring grandfather of Grace, Jack, Henry, Emma, Andy and Brendan; and devoted brother of Frances Hallice, Mary Mecsas and the late Joan Ross. John was born July 11, 1937, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Irish immigrants, the late John and Mary Murphy. He received a full scholarship to attend Harvard University and graduated in 1959. In 1963 he graduated from Boston University Law School where he was Editor-in-Chief of the Law Review. While studying at BU, he met Eileen Clark from Scotland, and on their first date unsuccessfully tried to sell her his car and radio. He was successful, however, when he asked for a second date, and months later they were engaged to be married. John, after being admitted to the Massachusetts Bar, joined Eileen in Scotland to be married, and they honeymooned in the Scottish Highlands. Returning to the U.S., Eileen worked as a registered nurse, and John entered private practice briefly before pursuing advanced legal studies at the University of Illinois, receiving an L.L.M. In 1965, he joined the faculty of the University of Cincinnati College of Law where he was a beloved professor of Contracts and Labor Law. Throughout his more than 30 years on the faculty, he terrified, dazzled and motivated his students in the classroom and served as a mentor and friend to legions of future attorneys, who benefited from his wise counsel and exemplary teaching abilities. He also was a legal innovator outside the classroom. In 1966, he successfully led the Cincinnati Bar Association's experimental bail-bond reform, enabling charged individuals to be released on their own recognizance rather than languish in jail because they could not afford bail. In 1969, he launched a program to recruit students to the U.C. Law School from traditional black colleges. Funded with a Ford Foundation Council on Legal Education Opportunity (CLEO) grant, the program was copied by other law schools around the country. Interviewed years later in the U.C. Law School Alumni magazine "Counselor," he said, "I personally went down to Fisk and Tennessee A&I, (now Tennessee State University), the large African-American universities, interviewed students, and raised the flag, and got them to apply. We were one of the first four law schools in the nation to do a CLEO program." In 1974, he was a Visiting Fellow at the U.S. Department of Justice where he authored a book Arrest by Police Computer, the Controversy over Bail and Extradition, an early warning of the privacy implications of the electronic age. In 1976, he became a labor arbitrator, and in 1985 was elected to the National Academy of Arbitrators, handling major cases with the United Mine Workers, Kroger's and AFSCME, among others. He was the only U.C. faculty member in 1996 to receive the University's Distinguished Teaching Professorship, which is awarded to persons who represent the ideals of the teaching profession. He received the Crystal Owl award from the American Arbitration Association for advancing arbitration as a method of resolving disputes. In 1999, he retired from U.C. Law School but continued his legal work as an arbitrator until 2011, when he fully retired to care for Eileen who was challenged by Multiple Sclerosis. May he be remembered for his fighting spirit, warm heart, sharp mind, love of mischief and a good laugh. We know that he is reunited with his favorite intellectual sparring partner and love of his life, Eileen. A funeral mass will be held at St. Xavier Church, 612 Sycamore St. Cincinnati, Ohio on June 25 at 2:00 p.m., with social distancing in practice. An Irish wake will follow the funeral from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ault Park Pavilion, with health precautionary measures in place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John's name to the Irish Heritage Center at 3905 Eastern Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45226 or Special Olympics Hamilton Co. 4790 Red Bank Expy. Cincinnati, Ohio 45227.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.