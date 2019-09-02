|
|
John "Bill" Owen
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Charlene (Wuertemburg) Owen. Loving father of Sherry (Dan) Davis, John Owen and Mark (Lindsey) Owen. Also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Judy (Owen) Scroggins. Sunday, September 1, 2019 age 88 years. Visitation Wednesday, September 4 from 5 pm until time of Blessing services at 6 pm at The Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Disease Assoc, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, Ohio 45203. neidhardminges.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 2, 2019