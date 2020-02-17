Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Marien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John P. Marien

Add a Memory
John P. Marien Obituary
John P. Marien

Mt. Carmel - John P. Marien beloved husband of Ann Marien (nee Henderson) devoted father of Virginia Ann (Tim) Savage, John Robert (Carmen) Marien, and Kathleen (David) Lamb, dear grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 2. Died Feb. 16, 2020 on his 89th birthday. Residence Mt. Carmel. Service at T. P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. Feb. 20, at 1 PM. Friends may visit on Thur. from 12 Noon to 1 PM.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -