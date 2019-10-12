Services
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
View Map
West Chester - "Pat". Age 83. Passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. Loving husband of Linda (nee Tuttle) Miller for 37 years. Brother of the late Robert A. "Mike" Miller. Uncle of Michael Miller and Ashley (John) Scott. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12noon until time of funeral service at 1pm at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Southwest Ohio, 7625 Camargo Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45243 or to a . See vorhisandryan.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2019
