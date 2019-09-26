Services
Fares J Radel Funeral Home & Crematory
822 York St
Newport, KY 41071
(859) 261-8560
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Cold Spring, OH
John P. Palmer


1926 - 2019
John P. Palmer Obituary
John P. Palmer

Highland Heights - John P. Palmer, age 93, of Highland Heights, KY passed away peacefully at home on September 23, 2019. John was a World War II Veteran and worked for the Ford Motor Company for 32 years. He was a life-long Kentucky Wildcat fan and was known for his humor and giving nature. John is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Eula Palmer. He is survived by his children Gregory, Douglas, Patricia (Woody) Reed, Michael (Debbie), and Amy; his grandchildren Adam, Carrie, Sarah, Mia and Olivia; as well as his 3 great-grandchildren Lucas, Zoe and Theodore. John was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's Church in Cold Spring and a mass will be said in his honor on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's name to Hospice of the Bluegrass. Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, Newport serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 26, 2019
