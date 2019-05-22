Services
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
513-522-3700
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 Banning Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James Church -White Oak
Colerain Twp. - John Weber, beloved husband of 60 years to Elizabeth "Betty" Weber (nee Roll). Devoted father of Lisa Weber, Julie (Tim) Hoh, John (Jackie) Weber, Joe (Sherry) Weber, Jim Weber, Ann Powers, Theresa (Tim) Feller and Bill (Gina) Weber. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Ashley (Zach), John (Alie), Kurt, Eric, Jeffery (Stephanie), Josh, Brittany, Jim, Kendall, Kaitlyn, Rory, Myah and Anna. Great grandfather of Ella, Jackson, Kaden and Logan. Brother-in-law of Bill (Debbie) Roll. John passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Road on Thursday (May 23) from 5:30pm-8pm. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. James Church -White Oak on Friday (May 24) at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 22, 2019
