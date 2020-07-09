1/1
John Patrick "Jack" Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John "Jack" Patrick Casey passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th at the age of 93. Jack was a true Renaissance man, born in Philadelphia in 1927. He enlisted for WWII at age 17, went on to academia and studied for 12 years including 7 years in the seminary. He became an insurance underwriter and later met and married the love of his life, wife of 51 years, Suzette Cassidy in Boston. They lived near Philadelphia prior to moving to Cincinnati. He loved to travel, read works of theology and philosophy, spend time with family, and have a good bourbon old fashioned. He finished his years at the Ashford Assisted living facility in Mt. Washington in a supportive and loving community. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Suzette, his parents John and Gertrude Casey, and 5 siblings, Marie, Eileen, Isabelle, Tom, and survived by Martin. He was loving father to John Casey Jr., Eileen Rouse (Donnie), and Megan Douglas (Scott). Adored Grandfather to Jonah, Elias, Aiden, Isabelle, and Casey. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 13 at 10:00 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 611 Sycamore St. downtown Cincinnati. Visitation preceding at 9:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved