Services
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
(859) 441-1730
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Dobbling Funeral Home
106 S Fort Thomas Ave
Fort Thomas, KY 41075
View Map
John Patrick Dixon Obituary
John Patrick Dixon

Southgate - John Patrick Dixon, 67, of Southgate, KY, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. John was a graduate of Newport Catholic High School. He held degrees from the University of Kentucky and Thomas More University. John retired from the United States Navy where he worked as an electrician. John was born August 26, 1951 in Louisville, KY to Joseph and Helen May (nee: Werncke) Dixon. He was preceded in death by his Father, Joseph Richard Dixon, Sr. John is survived by his Mother, Helen May Dixon, Brothers, Joseph R. (Susan) Dixon, Jr., Mark E. Dixon, Timothy D. (Patricia) Dixon, Sisters, Ann M. Longo, Patricia Dixon, Special Friend, Sandy Dodson who gave him much joy, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, all of who he loved and cherished. Visitation 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Dobbling Funeral Home, 106 South Ft. Thomas Ave., Ft. Thomas, KY 41075. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment of cremated remains will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family, in the Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany, IN. Memorials are suggested to the St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 S. Loop Road, Edgewood, KY 41017. Online condolences can be given at www.dmefuneral.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 12, 2019
