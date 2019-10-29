Services
Cincinnati - John Paul Casey, 89, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2019. He was born to John Richard and Emma Theresa Casey on August 4th, 1930, in Youngstown, OH. John is survived by his children; Susan Casey, Thomas Casey, John (Nancy) Casey, Erin Quebman and Beth (Denver Little) Casey, grandchildren; Roma, Beatrice, Frances, Kieran and Liam, siblings; Richard (Peg) Casey and Emily (Raymond) Hughes. John was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Ruth Casey and son-in-law Brent Quebman. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 6PM until 7PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home, Tri-County (11285 Princeton Pike, 45246). Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary (17 Farragut Rd, 45218) on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Oak HIll Cemetery. Memorial donations can be directed to . Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
