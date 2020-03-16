Services
John Paul Staggs Obituary
John Paul Staggs, 61, of Cheviot, OH, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Born in Covington, KY on April 9, 1958, he was the son of the late Gerald and Marilyn Staggs. John was a professional painter who also loved to draw. He loved being outdoors, especially fishing, camping and traveling. John also enjoyed helping people, playing music and fixing things. He will always be remembered as a kind man with a big heart. John is survived by his sons: Justin Staggs and Jacob Staggs; daughters: Teresa (Louie) Bruno, Jeannette Nanavati, Faith Staggs, and Hope Staggs; brothers: Steve Staggs, David Staggs, Daniel Staggs and Chris Staggs; sisters: Joni Wiseman and Mari (Jim) Pelzer and grandchildren: Zachary Staggs, Olivia Staggs-Lawles, Lucas Staggs-Lawles and Sierra Nanavati. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. (Noon) until the Funeral Service at 1:00 P.M. Interment: Highland Cemetery. The family respectfully asks that, due to the current situation with Covid-19, people who have possibly been exposed to the virus please use your best judgement whether to attend Services or to express your condolences by phone or online. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
