John "Jack" Prindle
Burlington - John "Jack" Prindle, 92 years of age, of Burlington, KY passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. Jack is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Anna Mae Prindle (nee Phillips). He is survived by four children, John "Jack" Prindle, Judy (Ron) Wesley, Ed (Diane) Prindle and Susan Knoepfler. Jack was the proud grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Jack is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Katherine Prindle and Jane Cole; and brother, Daniel Prindle. Jack proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked for many years at Western Electric. He served as Councilman for the City of Florence for several terms in the 60's and early 70's. Jack and his wife also opened the Florence Craft Center in 1973 where all of their children worked. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, September 11, 2020 10 AM at Saint Paul Catholic Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY 41042. Masks are required for anyone attending. Burial will follow at St. Stephen Cemetery in Ft. Thomas, KY. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.stithfuneralhomes.com






Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
