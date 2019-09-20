|
|
John R. Ambrose
Delhi - beloved husband of Dawn Ambrose (nee Brown), loving father of Erin (Adam) Wolf and Ryan (Jennifer) Ambrose, grandfather of Everett, Juliana, Emily and the late Jacob, brother of Andy (Peggy) Seiter, Laura (Danny) Huffman, Patty (Tom) Moehring and Bernice (Wayne) Milner and brother-in-law of Diane (Karen Stamper) Brown, Gale (Dan) Watson, Dan (Lisa) Brown, Scott (Jen) Brown, and Darlene (Jack) Cunningham, many nieces and nephews. Passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. A memorial service will be Monday, September 23rd at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Fneral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 9:30AM until time of memorial service at 11AM. Memorials may be made to the , or the Ronald McDonald House. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 20, 2019