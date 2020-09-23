1/
John R. Kemme
John R. Kemme

John R. Kemme, beloved husband of Charlene M. Kemme; dear father of John M. (Jenny) Kemme, William C. Kemme, Catherine M. Kemme, Robert S. Kemme, and Thomas A. (Lea) Kemme; also survived by 7 grandchildren, 5 siblings, and many loving nieces and nephews. Friday, September 18, 2020. Age 79. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish, Saturday, September 26 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired or to St. Michael Parish. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish
