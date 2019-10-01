|
Bethesda, MD - John R. Lymangrover. Son of the late Robert and Mary (nee Farley) Lymangrover. Brother of the late James (Tonia) Lymangrover and Sharon Koehler. Dear uncle of Rob (Stephanie) Lymangrover, Robyn (Travis) Powell, Kristine Evans and Kathy Koehler. Great uncle of five and great great uncle of one. Passed away September 23, 2019 at the age of 75. Friends will be received Saturday, October 5 from 9-10 AM at St. Columban Church, 894 Oakland Rd., Loveland, where Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrine of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 12701 Veirs Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20853. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Oct. 1, 2019