John R. Mercer Sr.
Green Twp. - John R. Mercer Sr., beloved husband of Judy Mercer. Devoted father of Cindy (Vic) Rizzo, Cathy Nicodemus (Greg Barnes), and John Jr (Mary) Mercer. Loving stepfather of Molly Cordill (Chuck Breidenbach), Kari Miller (Tim Koehler), and Michael (Rochelle) Miller. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Robert (Betty Jo) Mercer. John passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age 79. A private memorial gathering will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Wednesday, October 28. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Charity Care Fund, P.O. Box 5202 Cincinnati, OH 45201-5202 (www.cincinnatichildrens.org/donate). Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com



Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Frederick Funeral Home
2553 BANNING RD
Cincinnati, OH 45239
