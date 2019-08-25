|
John R. Sansalone
Cincinnati - John R. Sansalone was born in 1929 in a coal camp in Watson, West Virginia, the oldest son of Vincent and Catherine Sansalone, both immigrants from Italy. Growing up, John was an excellent student, a gifted athlete, and a natural leader. At Fairmont West High School, he lettered in baseball (State Champions, 1947), football, basketball, and golf and was elected Class President during his senior year. He learned to play golf working as a caddy to earn spending money.
After graduating from high school in 1946, he enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served two years in the Occupation Troops in northern Italy with the 88th Infantry Division as a squad leader. The GI Bill enabled John to attend the University of Cincinnati where he majored in Civil Engineering, played on the golf team, and lived in the barracks for returning GI's where he served as the "dorm mother," the GI's term for the resident hall director.
After graduating in 1953, John's professional career began as a field engineer. He worked for a number of large companies gaining experience as a field, civil, and construction engineer in a diverse set of industries. In 1957, he went into private practice by forming a partnership, Bonfield & Sansalone, with Mr. Charles Bonfield, who had been in business in Cincinnati, Ohio as a civil engineer and surveyor since 1918. In 1960, Charles Bonfield retired and in 1969, John R. Sansalone & Company was incorporated.
For 50 years, John R. Sansalone & Company offered expertise and services in civil engineering and surveying, land planning and site development, environmental studies, and construction management. Innovative and versatile, the company was a leader in the use of computer technology in civil engineering. The company was responsible for the planning, engineering, surveying, and construction management of 2200 projects. These projects included residential, commercial, and industrial development, public works projects, parkland and open space, and city urban renewal. Later, building on his successful engineering and construction management practice, John became a builder and a developer. He won high praise for his work in this venue as well, including being awarded the Exceptional Land Plan Award from the National Home Builders Association in 1989 for The Village on Heritage Green Development. John also devoted himself to pro-bono work for churches, schools, and underdeveloped communities. He loved his work and continued working up until the end of his life at the age of 90. In his later years he especially enjoyed mentoring young people.
All who knew John speak to his vision, professional abilities, character, and integrity. They also speak to his concern for the environment and the people who would live with the designs he developed. In 2016, in recognition of his extraordinary career, Cincinnati named Moreland Avenue, the location of his office since 1969, "John. R. Sansalone Drive."
A devoted and loving father and grandfather, John is survived by his eight children, John (Mary), Mary (William), Anthony (Angeleke), Vincent, Regina (Michael), Rosemarie, Angela (Melinda), and Monica (David), and ten grandchildren, Alexandra (Patrick), Charlie, John, Joseph, Sean, Peter, Catherine, Anna Catherine, Helen, and Theodore. He also became like a grandfather to Shabnam, a young student from Afghanistan who came to live with a daughter's family. He taught all of his children and grandchildren the importance of family, hard work, and kindness. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of the last 31 years, Henrietta O'Brien, his siblings Angelina and Frank. He is survived by his youngest brother, Thomas, with whom he worked, and seven nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home in Mt. Lookout Square on Wednesday, August 28th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier, 611 Sycamore St., in downtown Cincinnati at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th, where he has attended daily Mass since 1947 as a devout Catholic.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in John's memory may be made to the Medical Oncology Sarcoma Fund at The James Cancer Hospital, PO Box 183112, Columbus, OH 43218 or to the Abbey of Gethsemani, 2642 Monks Road, Trappist, KY 40051.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 25, 2019