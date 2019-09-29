Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Valley Junction Rd.
Cleves, OH
View Map
Cleves - John D. Raines Jr., 69, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence in Charleston, WV. Beloved son of the late Bernice (nee King) & John Deane Raines Sr., dear brother of Sandra Mitchell, Susan Raines, Judy Heaton & the late Thomas Raines. Also survived by nieces & nephews. John was a '68 grad of Taylor High School & retired as the Director of Information Services for the West Virginia Insurance Commissioner. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service, Mon., Oct. 7, 10 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery, Valley Junction Rd., Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the

Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
