John Raines
Cleves - John D. Raines Jr., 69, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence in Charleston, WV. Beloved son of the late Bernice (nee King) & John Deane Raines Sr., dear brother of Sandra Mitchell, Susan Raines, Judy Heaton & the late Thomas Raines. Also survived by nieces & nephews. John was a '68 grad of Taylor High School & retired as the Director of Information Services for the West Virginia Insurance Commissioner. Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service, Mon., Oct. 7, 10 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery, Valley Junction Rd., Cleves, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019