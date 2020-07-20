John Raymond "Deep" Wing
Tucson - John Raymond "Deep" Wing died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, 27 June 2020 in Tucson AZ, with his wife, Sheila at his side. He died from complications of Parkinson's Disease and Type 1 Diabetes. Deep was born on 26 February 1932 in Woodlawn KY to Jerry L. Wing and Mary Morgan (Utter) Wing. After graduating from Dayton High School in 1950 and the US Military Academy at West Point in 1955, he went on to flight school for light aircraft training. In 1956 while on temporary duty at Douglas Army Airfield AZ, he met Sheila Otis at a mutual friends' engagement party and married the week before they did! Thus began almost 64 years of a wonderful life together. He was a great husband, super Dad, loving OPA and Great-OPA. He will be deeply missed by Sheila, sons, Timothy (Julie), Jeffrey (Joni), Jay and Kelly (Adele), and daughter, Kathy Marx. Grandchildren Erinne Davis, Collin Davis, Lauren Davis, Cameron (Erica) Davis, Dane Wing (Natalie), Jair Wing, Ben Tod (Marla), Erika Austin (Bryan), Jonathan Bresee, Alexa Wing, Austin Wing and Joshua Wing, and four great-grandchildren will miss him too. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry L. Wing (Bud), in Biloxi MS. Plus many nephews and nieces scattered throughout AZ, CA, KY, GA, VA and PA. Also, many friends from West Point, 23 years in the Army, 33 years in San Diego and the last 10 years in Prescott Valley and Tucson AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Kathryn (Kate) and Dave Wiseman, and brother, Robert (Chaunce) Wing. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts in his name may be donated to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation
