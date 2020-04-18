|
John Robbins Denise Jr.
Cincinnati - John Robbins Denise Jr., loving father, died on April 16, 2020.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Ellen (Hall) and John Robbins Denise Sr. He is survived by his daughter, Jill R. Denise; son, John R. Denise III (Robbie), both of Glendale; sister, Claire Denise, of Bellingham, Washington; nieces, nephews, and many friends. John lit up a room with his presence, loved his family and was loyal to his friends. He will be truly missed.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to Catholic Residential Services of Cincinnati.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020