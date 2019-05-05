|
|
John Robert "Bob" Hoerlein
Villa Hills - John Robert "Bob" Hoerlein, 83, of Villa Hills KY passed away April 26 at his home surrounded by family. A loving husband to Shirley (nee Battaglia) of 64+ years. Devoted father to sons: Mark, Bobby (Amy), Mike (Kim) and daughter Melissa Firestone (Matt). Five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Bob was the son of the late John Henry Hoerlein and Bernadena Spille Hoerlein Gorrien. Preceded in death by brothers Paul (Geraldine) and Don (survived by his wife Diane). Bob worked tirelessly for 40+ years for B.L. Spille Construction. He was an excellent carpenter, fisherman, golfer, card player and he always had a funny joke ready to prompt some laughs. Bob was a member of Happy Timers and the Holy Name Society at St. Joseph church in Crescent Springs. The family will welcome visitors to join them beginning at 11am on May 7th at Serenity Funeral Home 40 West 6th St. Covington KY 41011. A Memorial Service will begin at 12pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be sent to Bluegrass Hospice Care. Bluegrass Hospice Care was a tremendous help to our family by helping provide excellent care, guidance and equipment that allowed him to remain at home the last few years of his life. Bluegrass Hospice Care 51 Cavalier Blvd. Florence KY 41042. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 5, 2019