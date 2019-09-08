Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
John "Jack" Roeber, 93, of Edgewood, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home. He was a chemical engineer for Clow Corp. in Richwood and a WWII Navy (V-12) Veteran.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth (nee-Kortemeier) Roeber; daughters Martha (Scott) Bennett of Union, KY and Rheta (Paul Malchodi) Roeber of Acton, MA; brothers Richard and Donald Roeber and 4 grandchildren, Walter, Thomas, Louisa, and Jacob. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert.

Jack grew up in Fond du lac, WI, graduating from Goodrich HS and University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma fraternity.

Jack instilled his love of travel in his children and grandchildren and traveled to all 50 states. He enjoyed photography, taking thousands of stereo slides. He was an avid bridge, pinochle, and poker player. He enjoyed all types of music especially country and gospel music. Jack satisfied his intellectual curiosity by attending Elderhostels, working sudoku puzzles every day, and taking continuing education classes at NKU.

Visitation 10-11 AM with funeral to follow at 11 AM, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 all at SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, LATONIA. Immediately followed by interment with military honors at Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery North, Williamstown.

For private online condolences and directions, please visit swindler-currinfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary Sinise Foundation, garysinisefoundation.org, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
