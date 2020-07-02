John S. Rodgers
Cincinnati - Beloved son of the John L. (late) and Barbara Rodgers (Sheller). Loving brother of Tom and Jim Rodgers. Cherished cousin and friend. John passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 52 years. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Church, 12191 Mill Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45240. Inurnment to follow at Crown Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com
