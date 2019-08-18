Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Christian Church
1974 KY 837
Yosemite, KY
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Olive Christian Church
1974 KY 837
Yosemite, KY
View Map
John Salyers Obituary
John Salyers

Cincinnati - Salyers, John. Loving son of the late George and Jeanette Salyers. Dear brother of Janet (Richard) Metz, Georgetta (the late Fred) Mathews, Beverly (Donald) Metz and Yvonne (Dean) Sapp. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the age of 56. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage on Monday from 5-8 PM. Visitation also at Mt. Olive Christian Church, 1974 KY 837, Yosemite, KY 42566 on Tuesday from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM. Burial will be held at Salyers Cemetery. John was former president of International Alliance of Theatre Stage employees. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019
