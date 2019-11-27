|
John Skip Dwyer
Burlington - John "Skip" Francis Dwyer, 75, of Burlington, KY passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Cincinnati VA Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. He was born April 30, 1944 in Pompton Plains, NJ. Skip proudly served his country as a member of the U.S Army during the Vietnam War, and he was awarded a Purple Heart Medal. He was a member of the , and an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish for over 40 years. Skip was a standout High School athlete in Basketball and Baseball, and received several awards, and college scholarships. He was an avid sports fan, and loved rooting for the New York Yankees. He also enjoyed playing tennis, going antiquing, collecting baseball cards, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father: John J. Dwyer Jr., his mother: Dorothy Neibling, and his sister: Irene Remington. Skip is survived by his loving daughters: Lisa (Steve) Hesse, Mary Lee, Julie (Mike) Hayes, and Katie Dwyer, his beloved grandchildren: Christopher Dwyer, Tyler (Tricia) Murphy, Jacob Murphy, Erin (Mark) Wade, Laura Hesse, J. Myles Hesse, Sean Lee, Megan Hesse, Ally Dwyer, Jessica Lee, Kelly Hesse, and Daniel Lee, and his 6 dear great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held for Skip on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Linnemann Funeral Home, 1940 Burlington Pike, Burlington, KY 41005. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Mary Queen of Heaven Church at 1150 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018. Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, 205 Eibeck Ln, Williamstown, KY 41097. Memorial contributions can be made to the at P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or online at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com.
