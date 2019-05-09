|
John "Tom" Suckow
Amelia - John Thomas Suckow, known to all as Tom, unexpectedly passed away in his sleep on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 58. Tom was born on August 1, 1960 in Franklin, Indiana to Alice Suckow and the late William R. Suckow, II. He moved to Cincinnati, Ohio at the age of 5 where he has since resided. Tom graduated from Turpin High School in 1979 and obtained a degree in Civil Engineering at Cincinnati State. He worked in management at Turner Construction for several years before attending Northern Kentucky University to pursue a career in broadcasting. He worked at WKRC-TV on the Ira Joe Fischer Show and was Production Manager there until 2000, when he decided he wanted to be a stay-at-home father to the children he adored. Tom was an avid golfer who passed along this passion to his children. Tom is survived by his wife of 26 years, Deborah (Weiker) Suckow, his children Nicholas (Yavon) Suckow and Megan Suckow, and his grandson Lucas, along with his brother Richard and nieces Meryl and Erika Suckow; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 West Main Street, Amelia, OH 45102, from 4:30 - 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019. There will be a private graveside service at Greenlawn Cemetery in Franklin, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Tom's name to Ohio CASA, 150 E. Mound Street, Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or online at www.ohiocasa.org.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on May 9, 2019