John T. Wilson
Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of Linda (nee Ebert) Wilson of 48 years, devoted father of Kyle (Michelle) Wilson, loving grandfather to Kaylee and Kourtney Wilson, beloved son of the late James Sr. and Congetta "Babe" (nee Iori) Wilson, dear brother of the late James (Mary Ann) Wilson Jr. and brother-in-law of the late Mary (Tom) Doherty Sr., dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Age 71. Given the current restrictions in place, a memorial service and gathering will be announced at a later time. View the full obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.vittstermeranderson.com. Include your contact information in the condolences for future details of the memorial service. Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of John, may be made to either the Kidney Foundation, or
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020