Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Wilson

Add a Memory
John T. Wilson Obituary
John T. Wilson

Delhi Twp. - Beloved husband of Linda (nee Ebert) Wilson of 48 years, devoted father of Kyle (Michelle) Wilson, loving grandfather to Kaylee and Kourtney Wilson, beloved son of the late James Sr. and Congetta "Babe" (nee Iori) Wilson, dear brother of the late James (Mary Ann) Wilson Jr. and brother-in-law of the late Mary (Tom) Doherty Sr., dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. Age 71. Given the current restrictions in place, a memorial service and gathering will be announced at a later time. View the full obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.vittstermeranderson.com. Include your contact information in the condolences for future details of the memorial service. Donations in lieu of flowers in memory of John, may be made to either the Kidney Foundation, or
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -