Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
John Terrence "Terry" McTighe

John Terrence "Terry" McTighe Obituary
John Terrence "Terry" McTighe

John Terrence "Terry" McTighe, a decorated, retired, naval commander with US Navy, passed away of natural causes on Nov. 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Florence and John McTighe, husband of the late Margaret Goodrich-McTighe (nee Bush) for 40 years, caring step-father of Michael and William Goodrich, dear brother of Dr. Martin McTighe, Patricia Rudolph, and the late Michael McTighe, also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Sat. Nov. 30, from 12 Noon to 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to "Honor Flight"
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
