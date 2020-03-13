|
|
John Thomas Gurren
Maineville - John Thomas Gurren, age 62. Former resident of Northern Kentucky passed to his eternal home on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his Maineville, OH residence. He was a regional Vice President of Operations for the Schulte Hospitality Group. Member of: The Cathedral Bisilica of the Assumption, Covington, KY. Enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was predeceased by his: parents Charles Albert Gurren, Jr and Evelyn Marie Griswold Gurren; sisters Sharon Louise and Mary Diane Gurren. Surviving are his: daughters Sarah Elizabeth Gurren and Kelly Marie Gurren; grandaughter Presley Jean Clark; brothers Charles "Bucky" (Sandra) Gurren, Tim Gurren, Frank (Marilyn) Gurren and Bob (Donna) Gurren and sister Terri (Tom) Kessler. Visitation 9:30 am until 10:15 AM Mass at 10:30am Tuesday, March 17th Saint Patrick Church, 3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill, KY 41015. Enurment St. John Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorals, if desired, my be directed to Saint Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Allison & Rose Funeral Home, Covington, Kentucky serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020