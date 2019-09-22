Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for John D.
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Thomas Heideman Psy. D.


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
John Thomas Heideman Psy. D. Obituary
John Thomas Heideman, Psy. D.

Cincinnati - John Thomas Heideman, Psy. D. was born July 27, 1932 and died Sept. 19, 2019 at the age of 87. He is survived by his ex-wife, Carol Heideman; daughters, Susanna Heideman and Anneliese Frazier; nephew, Hank Heideman and niece, Cathy Becker-Heideman. He was born in Dayton, Ohio then moved to Maryland for college. He taught at Sinclair College for a number of years and started out working for NCR. He received a Doctorate in Psychology and had his practice in Dayton, and then in Cincinnati. He attended both Unitarian Fellowships of Cincinnati and Dayton. John's ashes will be scattered at David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio by his family. To send a special message please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now