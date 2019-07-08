|
John Turner
California - John A. Turner, 92, of California, KY passed away at home on July 1, 2019. He was born in Breathitt County to Roger and Sally Jane (nee Denton) Turner, who preceded him in death. He retired from Interlake Steel/Newport Steel after 30 years. He joined the United States Navy in 1943, serving in World War II and also as the ship's cook on the USS Cowpens. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Turner. Sons; Ron and Randy Turner. He is survived by his daughter; Thea (Craig) True. Son; Rick (Cathleen) Turner. Grandchildren; Todd (Cathy) Turner, Tammy Turner, Troy (Lynn) Turner, Micah (Sheri) Turner, Ashley (Aaron) Lang, James Bartlett and Mitchell Turner. Great Grandchildren; Hannah Turner, Miriam Turner, Nathan Turner, Aaron Turner, Abram Turner, Vergie Yung, Lucy Lang, Stella and Sadie Lang. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 10am-12pm. Service will begin at 12pm. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery with full military honors. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 8, 2019