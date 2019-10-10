Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
7711 Joseph St
Mt. Healthy, OH
View Map
John V. Betsch Obituary
John V. Betsch

Colerain Township - John V. Betsch; Dear brother of Sr. Carolyn Marie Betsch, Larry (Patsy) Betsch, Gerry (Dottie) Betsch, Donna M. Betsch, Robert (Dana) Betsch and Tim (Gayle) Betsch; Uncle of Charlie, Scott and Todd Proctor, Jenny (Rex) Fletcher, Andy Betsch, Kevin Betsch, Amy (Ryan) Whetstone, Daniel, Julie (Steven Cozad), Jacob, Tracie, Shelley and many great nieces and great nephews; Passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at the age of 71; Resident of Colerain Twp.; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home, 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 from 5 - 8 PM; Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Church of the Assumption, 7711 Joseph St., Mt. Healthy on Friday at 11 AM with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, St. Bernard; Donations may be sent to Sisters of Divine Providence, 2000 St. Anne Dr., Melbourne, KY 41059 or , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; Condolences may be expressed online at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 15, 2019
